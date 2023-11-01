Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi wants more respect given to fast bowler Haris Rauf as his role in the team is “very difficult.”

Afridi noted that Rauf generally comes on to bowl when the ball is no longer swinging, but he is still able to get wickets and be a major asset for the men in green.

The 23-year-old added that Rauf always gives 100 percent when playing for his country and his dedication should not be doubted.

“If we talk about one-day cricket, I think the role of Haris Rauf is very difficult. By the time he comes to bowl, the ball stops swinging, but despite difficulties, he has given us a breakthrough quite a number of times,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

“He is someone who is always dedicated to giving his best, be it bowling, batting, or fielding, he always wants to give his all.”

Afridi and Rauf are currently involved in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, with the former having taken 16 wickets in seven matches at an average of 19.93.

As for Rauf, he has snapped up 12 wickets in seven games at an average of 32.

Pakistan won their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four games in a row to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They ended that streak with a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Kolkata.

With their hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals still alive, Pakistan will be aiming to triumph over New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

