Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Wasim Akram, the legendary pacer, said he would choose Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi over India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Afridi and Bumrah are the leaders of their team’s pace attacks and have the same role, which is to keep taking wickets, whether it be at the beginning of the match, in the middle overs, or in the death overs.

Both of them have been in good form lately, especially in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

While it would be a close call when picking either one of them, Wasim gave the edge to Afridi.

“I’d choose Shaheen Shah Afridi over Jasprit Bumrah,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Afridi has taken 16 wickets in Pakistan’s first seven World Cup games, which includes a five-for against Australia, at an average of 19.93.

As for Bumrah, he has claimed 14 wickets in six games at an average of 15.07.

Pakistan won their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing their next four games against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

The men in green finally brought their losing streak to an end when they demolished Bangladesh by seven wickets in Kolkata.

They will look to build on their momentum when they face New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

