Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz has expressed his dismay at spinner Shadab Khan’s inconsistency.

Shadab is a key member of the national team in limited overs cricket as not only is he the go-to spinner in the side, but he is also Pakistan’s vice-captain.

His poor run of form has lasted for a couple of months and has been highly evident in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

In the five games the 25-year-old has played, he has taken two wickets at an average of 90 and an economy rate of 6.42.

For Wahab, this isn’t good enough as Shadab should be pulling his weight since he holds an important role in the team.

“Shadab has been inconsistent. Yes, there are talks about giving confidence to the players but you give confidence to those who are new to the team. Shadab has been around for a while now and needs to understand what’s expected from a player of his calibre,” he said on Zalmi TV as quoted by Geo Super.

Pakistan won their first two World Cup matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four in a row to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They finally got a much-needed win when they crushed Bangladesh by seven wickets in Kolkata.

Pakistan will now face New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Pakistan need an aggressive bowler like him, Shahid Afridi identifies 22-year-old fast bowling prospect as the perfect candidate

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 11254 ( 72.37 % ) No! 4297 ( 27.63 % )

Like this: Like Loading...