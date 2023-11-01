Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former South Africa opener Herschelle Gibbs has vowed to “discuss some ideas” with Pakistan captain Babar Azam on how to improve his strike-rate while batting.

Azam’s strike-rate has been seen as one of his weaknesses, especially in T20I cricket, even though he scores runs consistently.

The 29-year-old’s critics believe that he wastes too many balls, which unnecessarily puts pressure on the middle order batsmen to pick up the pace when they come out to bat.

In order to try and stop all the hate being directed at Azam, Gibbs hopes to talk to the Lahore-born batsman and come up with a plan.

“I will discuss some ideas with him,” he told Geo News.

Azam is currently leading Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has scored 216 runs in seven matches, which includes three fifties, at an average of 30.85.

After winning their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, it was all downhill for Pakistan as they lost to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Finding themselves on the brink of elimination, they secured a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Kolkata to keep their World Cup semi-final hopes alive.

Next up for Pakistan will be a clash against New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: His role is difficult, Shaheen Shah Afridi wants more respect given to Pakistan fast bowler

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 11254 ( 72.37 % ) No! 4297 ( 27.63 % )

Like this: Like Loading...