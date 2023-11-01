Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary big-hitting batsman Shahid Afridi said Pakistan need an aggressive fast bowler like Arshad Iqbal.

Iqbal is one of the many pace talents in Pakistan and has played three T20Is to date, with the most recent coming during the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The 22-year-old was also in action in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which is Pakistan’s first-class competition, and took 12 wickets in five matches for Faisalabad Region at an average of 36.50.

Given his attacking approach when bowling to batsmen, Afridi believes the Swabi native could be a useful asset for Pakistan in the future.

“He bowls with aggression and on those pitches, you need a bowler who bowls with strong pace,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Iqbal was not selected for the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where Pakistan are in real danger of being eliminated.

After winning their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, the men in green lost their next four to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Knowing they were in desperate need of a win, Pakistan got it when they defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in Kolkata.

Next up for them will be a clash against New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

