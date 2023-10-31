Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Zaka Ashraf, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, said he wants captain Babar Azam to “leave behind the fear of defeat” and always give it everything whenever he steps out onto the field.

His comments come at a time where Pakistan are teetering on the brink of elimination from the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The men in green started with a bang as they defeated the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, against whom they chased down a target of 345, making it the highest successful run chase in World Cup history.

However, after that impressive feat, nothing has gone Pakistan’s way as they lost to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Regardless of this, Ashraf wants the 29-year-old to give it his best and noted that whenever he leads the team to victory, the whole country rejoices.

“Leave behind the fear of defeat and step onto the field. The victory of the Pakistan team brings joy to the entire nation,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam has been in mediocre form in the World Cup as he has amassed 207 runs in six matches, which includes three fifties, at an average of 34.50.

With the team on a four-game losing streak, they will be hoping to snap it when they take on Bangladesh on October 31 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

