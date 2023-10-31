Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shoaib Akhtar, the iconic speedster, has advised Pakistan quick Naseem Shah to “bowl more wicket-taking deliveries” and not be “a stock bowler.”

Naseem has shown great improvement as of late and was in fabulous form prior to suffering a shoulder injury in the Asia Cup.

The 20-year-old was taking plenty of wickets and proving that he belonged in the national team.

With the talented youngster out of action now, Akhtar reiterated that he should work on his bowling and ensure the types of deliveries he bowls will result in wickets for Pakistan.

“I would just advise Naseem to bowl more wicket-taking deliveries than be a stock bowler,” the Rawalpindi Express told Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Naseem has been ruled out of the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and could also miss Pakistan’s tour of Australia at the end of the year and the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as well.

In the World Cup, the men in green won their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before faltering against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Having lost four games in a row, Pakistan will be looking to put an end to that streak when they go up against Bangladesh on October 31 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Real threat, Tom Moody knows Pakistan big-hitting batsman can go bang in no time at all

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 11083 ( 73.14 % ) No! 4071 ( 26.86 % )

Like this: Like Loading...