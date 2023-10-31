Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Wahab Riaz, the former left-arm seamer, believes that Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf should be Pakistan’s go-to options in the death overs.

Both bowlers are capable of hitting 150 kph, getting good swing and unleashing lethal bouncers that trouble the opposition batsmen.

Furthermore, they have many variations in their arsenals that serve them well towards the end of the innings.

With all this in mind, Wahab noted that they are the perfect death over specialists for Pakistan.

“They are specialists in bowling during the death overs,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series and Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series before taking part in the Asia Cup, where they failed to make it to the final.

Currently, they are playing in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where Afridi has taken 13 wickets in six matches at an average of 22.76.

Rauf, meanwhile, has claimed 10 wickets in six games at an average of 34.80.

Pakistan defeated the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They will now face Bangladesh on October 31 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

