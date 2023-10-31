Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Australia batsman Tom Moody has admitted that Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan is a “real threat” as he can accelerate his scoring in no time at all.

Azam has, on numerous occasions, shown the power he possesses and unleashed it at numerous T20 leagues around the world.

Most recently, the 25-year-old son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan was in action in the Caribbean Premier League.

In the 13 matches he played for the Guyana Amazon Warriors, he scored 224 runs, which included a top score of 54, at an average of 20.36 and a strike-rate of 155.55.

“He is a real threat,” Moody was quoted as saying on the website of International League T20 team, the Desert Vipers.

Azam isn’t part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

The men in green began with consecutive wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Their next match will be against Bangladesh on October 31 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

