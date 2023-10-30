Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Mir Hamza said he is “stronger” when it comes to “swing and seam bowling”, but believes that the national selectors are focused solely on pace.

Hamza last played for Pakistan in a Test match against New Zealand in January 2023, in which he only took one wicket.

Having lost his place in the Test side, the 31-year-old from Karachi has been playing domestic cricket and recently featured in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he was the second-highest wicket-taker with 32 victims in eight matches for Karachi Region Whites at an average of 20.87.

Given how successful he was in the domestic competition, Hamza noted that he will continue playing to his strengths, which are swing and seam bowling, instead of shifting his focus elsewhere.

“Nowadays, there is more focus on pace. But, I am stronger in swing and seam bowling. I have [a] grip on swing and seam. I don’t want to lose it by shifting my focus,” he told Geo News.

The Pakistan team is currently in action in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and started by winning their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, everything fell apart after that as they lost to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

With Pakistan on the brink of elimination, they will be eager to secure a big win over Bangladesh on October 31 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Unfair to pick him, Mohammad Wasim tells former Pakistan fast bowling prodigy to go play domestic cricket if he wants to return

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 11060 ( 73.45 % ) No! 3997 ( 26.55 % )

Like this: Like Loading...