Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he sees the pace duo of Ihsanullah and Zaman Khan winning matches for the national team in the future.

Both players are very young and have bright futures ahead of them as they have showcased plenty of talent at the domestic level and in the few international matches they have played to date.

Acknowledging the talent Ihsanullah and Zaman have, Azam seems intent on backing them going forward, even though Pakistan currently have a few first-choice fast bowlers, such as Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

“Both the pacers are talented and can win us matches,” the Pakistan skipper was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Right now, the 29-year-old is leading Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has accumulated 207 runs in six matches, which includes three fifties, at an average of 34.50.

His side got off to a perfect start as they defeated the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

With Pakistan on a four-game losing streak, they will be looking to snap it when they take on Bangladesh on October 31 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Stronger in swing bowling, Pakistan bowler not getting selected says selectors focus more on pace

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 11060 ( 73.45 % ) No! 3997 ( 26.55 % )

Like this: Like Loading...