Former Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim believes it would be “unfair” to immediately pick left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir in the national team if he were to make an international comeback.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 and has indicated on a number of occasions that he may return to play for his country again. However, he hasn’t taken any concrete steps to make this a reality.

Wasim noted that if the 31-year-old from Gujjar Khan is serious about playing for Pakistan once more, he should go play domestic cricket and earn his spot like everyone else.

“You’ve to make yourself available and prove yourself by performing in domestic cricket. There has been a huge gap since he last played for Pakistan so it is important for him to go back to domestic and prove himself, to bring him abruptly will be unfair to other players,” he told Geo.tv.

The Pakistan team is currently involved in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where they started with victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four games in a row to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

With their campaign having taken a turn for the worse, the men in green will be eager to snap their losing streak when they take on Bangladesh on October 31 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

