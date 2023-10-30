Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former fast bowler Tanvir Ahmed believes Babar Azam must be removed as Pakistan captain as there is an “agenda against him.”

He noted that Azam “will keep on facing pressure” until he gives up the leadership role on his own or is stripped of it.

The 29-year-old’s future as captain has become a hot topic once again as Pakistan have failed to live up to expectations in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

“Pakistan win or lose, Babar will keep on facing pressure. Until he is removed from captaincy, [the] agenda against him will continue,” Tanvir was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

In the World Cup, Azam has scored 207 runs in six matches, which includes three fifties, at an average of 34.50.

The men in green started off with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four successive games to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

With their World Cup hopes in disarray, Pakistan will be looking to secure a huge win over Bangladesh on October 31 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

