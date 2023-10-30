Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Wasim Akram said there is “[nothing] lacking” when it comes to Babar Azam’s captaincy.

He noted that the 29-year-old is “doing well” and making good progress in improving his leadership skills.

Wasim’s defence of Azam comes at a time where the star batsman is under fire from all directions due to Pakistan’s poor performance in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

“There’s [nothing] lacking in Babar’s captaincy, he is doing well, he is on the right track, he shouldn’t be worried about anything. Focus, have fun and remember the whole country is behind you,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

In six World Cup games, Azam has scored 207 runs, which includes three fifties, at an average of 34.50.

The men in green started the tournament in flawless fashion as they took down the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, it has been all downhill from that point on as Pakistan succumbed to defeats at the hands of India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

With the team on a four-game losing streak, they will look to try and salvage their campaign when they face Bangladesh on October 31 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He made me a star, Hasan Ali credits his rise to success to one Pakistan coach in particular

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 11069 ( 73.33 % ) No! 4025 ( 26.67 % )

Like this: Like Loading...