Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali credited his rise to success in international cricket to team director Mickey Arthur.

Arthur previously coached Pakistan from 2016 to 2019 and during his tenure, Hasan was given a chance to prove his worth at the highest level.

The 29-year-old from Gujranwala is grateful for the opportunities given to him and pointed out that he was not the only player who benefited from Arthur’s trust in younger talent.

“Mickey knows many players better than anyone. In fact, all those players including myself who made their international debuts for Pakistan in 2016-17 also know him very well,” he told Geo News.

“We became stars while playing under Mickey Arthur’s coaching and won so many matches and that was due to the trust shown by Mickey Arthur on those young players and his encouragement to do well.”

Hasan is currently featuring in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he has taken eight wickets in five matches at an average of 29.87.

The men in green are in dire straits at the moment as after winning their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, they lost four in a row to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Next up for them will be a clash against Bangladesh on October 31 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

