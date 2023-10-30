Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq has admitted that he always wants to avoid facing left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi since he is a menace with the new ball.

Imam feels that Afridi is one of the toughest bowlers around when it comes to ODIs as he keeps striking early since he has a big bag of tricks.

The 23-year-old has provided key breakthroughs for Pakistan time and time again, which is why many people rank him right up there with the very best fast bowlers.

“In one-day cricket, I always want to avoid Shaheen Shah Afridi. He is a quality bowler with the new ball,” Imam told Grassroots Cricket as quoted by Geo Super.

Both Imam and Afridi are currently representing Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, with the opener having made 162 runs in six matches, which includes a top score of 70, at an average of 27.

As for Afridi, he has taken 13 wickets in six games at an average of 22.76.

Pakistan started the World Cup in style as they defeated the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, against whom they chased down a target of 345, making it the highest successful run chase ever in the tournament.

However, the men in green have since suffered non-stop losses as they were beaten by India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Eager to end their four-game losing streak, Pakistan will next take on Bangladesh on October 31 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Nothing lacking, Wasim Akram springs to the defence of under fire Pakistan player

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 11069 ( 73.33 % ) No! 4025 ( 26.67 % )

Like this: Like Loading...