Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq has revealed that he never has an “off-season” as he gains weight very quickly.

He noted that if he is not focused on training and staying in shape, he has the tendency to eat unhealthy food, which results in him getting fatter.

By looking after himself and working hard, it has helped him achieve a lot of success at the international level, particularly in Tests and ODIs, which are the two formats he regularly plays for Pakistan.

“Be it Test or ODI, there is no difference in my training routine. There is also no off-season for me since I continue gym training even when there are no matches. If I leave gym training and eat something out of the ordinary, I gain weight very quickly,” Imam told Geo News.

Imam is currently representing the men in green in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has amassed 162 runs in six matches, which includes a top score of 70, at an average of 27.

Pakistan started the tournament on a high as they won their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing their next four to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

With their World Cup dreams on the verge of being broken, the men in green will be back in action on October 31 when they take on Bangladesh in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Pick him permanently, Saleem Malik didn’t want Pakistan player dropped from the playing XI

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 11069 ( 73.33 % ) No! 4025 ( 26.67 % )

Like this: Like Loading...