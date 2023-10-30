Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Attacking Pakistan top order batsman Ahmed Shehzad said he can make a comeback tomorrow as he knows he is 100 percent ready to play international cricket again.

Shehzad, who last played for his country in October 2019, used to be the national team’s go-to opener back in the day before losing his spot.

Most recently, he was in action in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which is Pakistan’s first-class competition.

In six matches for the Lahore Region Whites, the 31-year-old amassed 482 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at a brilliant average of 96.40.

“I feel ready enough to make [a] Pakistan team comeback even tomorrow,” Shehzad was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

The Pakistan team is currently involved in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where they won their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

In order to keep their hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals alive, they will need to beat Bangladesh on October 31 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: No off-season for me, Pakistan batsman admits he gains weight very quickly

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 11069 ( 73.33 % ) No! 4025 ( 26.67 % )

Like this: Like Loading...