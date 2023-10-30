Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Haris Rauf believes fellow Pakistan fast bowler Zaman Khan is a player to watch out for as he has plenty of talent and could go on to have a long and prosperous international career.

Zaman has already represented Pakistan in six T20Is and taken four wickets at an average of 32.50.

He also made his ODI debut during the Asia Cup, but went wicketless.

In addition to this, the 22-year-old has featured in a number of T20 leagues, where he has showcased the damage he can inflict with the ball.

Rauf likes what he has seen from the Mirpur native and has backed him for further success down the line.

“Zaman is a talented cricketer and he has [the] potential to perform at the international level,” he said in a video posted by Pakistan Super League (PSL) team, the Lahore Qalandars, as quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Rauf is currently in action for Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has taken 10 wickets in six matches at an average of 34.80.

Pakistan won their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

With the men in green on the brink of elimination, they will be eager to pick up a massive win when they face Bangladesh on October 31 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

