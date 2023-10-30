Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former chief selector Mohammad Wasim has accused the Pakistan players of prioritising personal milestones over team wins.

Taking aim at the batsmen in the side, he pointed out that when they are approaching their fifty or century, they slow down and “take singles and doubles.”

He pointed out that not only does this hurt the run rate, but it could also result in Pakistan losing the game.

“From 40 to 50 and 90 to 100, our players prefer personal milestones over team. They take singles and doubles to reach personal milestones which cost [the] team,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

The Pakistan team is currently involved in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where they are on the verge of elimination.

After winning their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, the men in green lost their next four against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Pakistan will look to keep their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive when they take on Bangladesh on October 31 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Agenda against him, Tanvir Ahmed believes it’s time for Pakistan player to face the axe

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 11060 ( 73.45 % ) No! 3997 ( 26.55 % )

Like this: Like Loading...