Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has praised legendary captain Inzamam-ul-Haq for being tough as nails while recalling a time when he played “a gem of a knock” despite being in pain.

Ramiz noted that the match was a semi-final and Inzamam, who is Pakistan’s current chief selector, was unable to sleep.

Initially, the 53-year-old from Multan “refused to play”, but after being told he had to, Inzamam went on to get the job done with the bat.

For Ramiz, these are the types of moments that separate “great players” from ordinary cricketers.

“In the morning of the match, Inzi refused to play in the semi-finals. He couldn’t sleep. He was having a stomach issue. He was forced to play and was told there is no other option,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “He turned up and played a gem of a knock. Half-fit players should take risks if they want to become great players.”

The Pakistan team is currently in action in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and began by winning their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

Things began to fall apart after that as they are now on a three-game losing streak after being beaten by India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Next up for Pakistan will be a clash against Bangladesh on October 31 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

