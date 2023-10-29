Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed said fast bowler Ihsanullah will be a “good player” for Pakistan in the future.

The 21-year-old is brimming with talent and showcased the damage he can do during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

However, even though Ihsanullah has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top, Aaqib warned him not to think that he is the complete package as there are still areas in which he needs to improve.

One such area Aaqib identified was Ihsanullah’s lack of variations, which he feels the Matta native needs to grow if he is to be a more effective bowler.

“Ihsanullah can be a good player for the future but he still needs to work on his varieties,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Having undergone elbow surgery recently, Ihsanullah was not considered for selection for the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

Pakistan got off to a flawless start in the tournament, winning their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, they were unable to maintain that momentum as they lost their next four matches to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Next up for the men in green will be a clash with Bangladesh on October 31 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Daunting task, Usman Qadir worried for Pakistan player who cannot afford to make too many mistakes

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 11059 ( 73.47 % ) No! 3994 ( 26.53 % )

Like this: Like Loading...