Leg-spinner Usman Qadir said Pakistan captain Babar Azam constantly faces the “daunting task” of making decisions that will ultimately affect the national team.

His remarks come at a time when the 29-year-old has been criticised for his leadership since the men in green have not been getting the results expected of them.

In the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, Pakistan won their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four straight to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Azam’s future as captain was also thrust into the spotlight following Pakistan’s disappointing home season earlier this year, after which speculation started flaring up about a potential split captaincy model being adopted.

Qadir admitted that he is worried about the immense pressure being put on Azam and how closely everyone is scrutinising his every move.

“He has to take all the decisions, which in itself is a daunting task,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

With Pakistan’s World Cup campaign in dire straits, they will look to turn their fortunes around in their next match against Bangladesh on October 31 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

