Former Pakistan pace bowler Sarfraz Nawaz has warned batsmen to be on their toes in the first two to three overs that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls as he is “very, very lethal.”

Afridi has developed a reputation of being one of the best new ball bowlers in the world as he regularly strikes early, often with unplayable deliveries.

Knowing how dangerous the 23-year-old can be, Nawaz admitted that batsmen have to be on top of their game to survive Afridi’s opening onslaught.

“He is an extraordinary bowler and very, very lethal in his first two [or] three overs,” the 74-year-old from Lahore was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Afridi is currently in action for the men in green in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he has taken 13 wickets in six matches, which includes a five-for against Australia, at an average of 22.76.

Pakistan started their campaign with consecutive wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four games in a row to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Next up for them will be a clash against Bangladesh on October 31 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

