Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Australia opening batsman Matthew Hayden said he knows Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf is perfectly capable of hitting the top of off-stump regularly.

Rauf has become one of Pakistan’s first-choice fast bowlers in limited overs cricket due to his swing, extra bounce and blistering pace, which surpasses 150 kph.

Since the 29-year-old charges in when bowling, Hayden pointed out that he is at his most dangerous when he is hitting that perfect line and length.

“He’ll want to really hustle in and hit the top of off-stump,” he told Star Sports as quoted by NDTV.

Rauf is currently in action in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has taken 10 wickets in six matches at an average of 34.80.

Pakistan won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering four straight defeats at the hands of India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

With their World Cup campaign in tatters, the men in green will be eager to turn their fortunes around when they take on Bangladesh on October 31 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

