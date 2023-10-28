Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan fast bowler Rana Naved-ul-Hasan firmly believes that if he was in his prime, he would get India batsman Virat Kohli out easily.

Kohli is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen of this generation as he has broken so many records and accomplished incredible things with the Indian team.

Despite all the runs he has scored and the numerous bowlers he has dominated over the years, Naved-ul-Hasan shared that he would use his out-swinger to dismiss Kohli caught behind or in the slips.

“If I was in my old rhythm, then I can get Kohli out easily. I had good out-swing so I would have gotten him caught at slips or the wicketkeeper,” he said on the Nadir Ali podcast as quoted by NDTV.

Kohli is currently in action in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has been in stellar form as he has amassed 354 runs in five matches, which includes a century and three fifties, at an average of 118.

India have won all five of their games thus far and will be looking to extend that streak against England on October 29 in Lucknow.

As for the Pakistan team, they won their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing their next four against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Their next game will be against Bangladesh on October 31 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Just not good enough, Gautam Gambhir lashes out at Pakistan player under mounting pressure

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 11058 ( 73.49 % ) No! 3989 ( 26.51 % )

Like this: Like Loading...