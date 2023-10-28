Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India opening batsman Gautam Gambhir has lashed out at Pakistan captain Babar Azam, saying his leadership skills haven’t been up to the mark.

He noted that Azam has to get “slightly better”, adding that leading a team in ODIs is nothing like T20 cricket.

The 29-year-old’s future as captain has been cast into the light once again as the men in green have been extremely disappointing in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

“I feel Babar Azam will have to be slightly better in his captaincy as ODI cricket is not like T20 cricket,” Gambhir told Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In six World Cup matches, Azam has scored 207 runs, which includes three fifties, at an average of 34.50.

His side won their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing their next four to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

With Pakistan on the brink of elimination, they will be back in action on October 31 when they take on Bangladesh in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Good option at No. 7 or 8, Eoin Morgan insists Pakistan all-rounder must remain fit

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 11058 ( 73.5 % ) No! 3986 ( 26.5 % )

Like this: Like Loading...