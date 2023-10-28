Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former England captain Eoin Morgan said Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf is a good option at number seven or eight, provided he stays fit.

Faheem has been in and out of the Pakistan team lately since he has been unable to cement a spot for himself due to his inconsistent performances.

Most recently, he played for Faisalabad Region in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and scored 412 runs in six matches, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 41.20.

He also took 16 wickets at an average of 25.12.

“The fitness levels of Faheem Ashraf, with an all-rounding ability to contribute at 7 or 8, is important as well,” Morgan said on Sky Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Faheem is not part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where they won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four in a row to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Next up for them will be a clash against Bangladesh on October 31 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Don’t press the panic button, Misbah-ul-Haq not stressing about Pakistan bowler’s wicket-taking struggles

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 11058 ( 73.5 % ) No! 3986 ( 26.5 % )

Like this: Like Loading...