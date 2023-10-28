Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq doesn’t want people to “press the panic button” in regards to spinner Shadab Khan’s lack of wickets as of late.

Shadab is Pakistan’s go-to spinner and the limited overs vice-captain as well, making him a key member of the team.

However, the 25-year-old has not been contributing enough wickets over the past couple of months, which has resulted in mounting criticism being directed at him.

But, Misbah insisted that there is no need to be overly concerned as he is convinced the Mianwali native will bounce back soon.

“Don’t press the panic button on one bad performance; this was the same Shadab Khan who performed well in the past,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shadab is currently representing Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has taken two wickets in five matches at a dismal average of 90 and an economy rate of 6.42.

The men in green started off with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four consecutive games to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa, against whom Shadab suffered an injury scare after appearing to hit his head on the ground while fielding.

Next up for Pakistan will be a clash against Bangladesh on October 31 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: No captaincy coup, Shahid Afridi denies pushing Pakistan player to replace Babar Azam

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 11058 ( 73.5 % ) No! 3986 ( 26.5 % )

Like this: Like Loading...