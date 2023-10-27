Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has warned people not to write off Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as “we know what he can do.”

Azam hasn’t been at his usual best over the past couple of months, which has led to mounting criticism coming his way.

However, Hussain feels that it would be a mistake to underestimate the 29-year-old from Lahore as he is very capable of regaining his form in no time at all and punishing teams with his batting brilliance.

“They have got the number one ranked in Babar Azam. We know what he can do,” he said on Sky Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam’s disappointing form with the bat has extended to the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he has made 157 runs in five matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 31.40.

Pakistan won their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing their next three games against India, Australia and Afghanistan.

With their next match against South Africa taking place on October 27 in Chennai, the men in green will be determined to pick up a big win in order to stay in the hunt for a spot in the semi-finals.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

