Aakash Chopra, the former India cricketer, pointed out that Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan thrives under pressure.

He noted that the tougher the situation, the more Rizwan tends to shine as he maintains a fearless attitude and mindset.

Currently, Pakistan find themselves in such a scenario as they are struggling in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup after having lost three games in a row.

Nonetheless, Chopra expects Rizwan to keep battling until the very end.

“The more pressure you put on him, the more he flourishes,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan has scored 302 runs in five World Cup games, which includes a century and a fifty, at an average of 75.50.

Pakistan began with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India, Australia and Afghanistan.

They will be back in action on October 27 when they take on South Africa in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

