Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has slammed spinner Shadab Khan for his failure to take wickets regularly, blaming it on his desire to feature in various T20 leagues.

Shadab has failed to deliver what is expected of him over the past few months, which has sparked calls for him to be dropped.

While Hafeez didn’t touch upon whether the 25-year-old should be axed from the team, he agrees that the Mianwali native is not doing his job right now.

“Shadab Khan could not perform well and his performances are affected due to playing T20 leagues,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, Shadab’s performance has been abysmal as he has taken two wickets in four matches at an average of 90 and an economy rate of 6.42.

Pakistan began the tournament on a high as they defeated the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, their perfect record has since been sullied as they lost to India, Australia and Afghanistan.

Next up for them will be a clash against South Africa on October 27 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

