Usama Mir has vehemently denied that limited overs vice-captain Shadab Khan is in the Pakistan team due to “friendship”, calling it utter “nonsense.”

Shadab has not been performing at the level expected of him for the past couple of months, which has raised eyebrows about how he has managed to keep hold of his spot.

The 25-year-old’s dismal form has persisted in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, where he has only picked up two wickets in four matches at an average of 90 and an economy rate of 6.42.

Despite failing in his job to take plenty of wickets, Mir wants people to stop making up reasons on why Shadab is in the squad.

“Now everyone is saying he’s in the team due to ‘friendship’ and other stuff. It is nonsense,” he said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pakistan triumphed in their first two World Cup games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering defeats at the hands of India, Australia and Afghanistan.

With the men in green on a three-game losing streak, they will be eager to snap it when they take on South Africa on October 27 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

