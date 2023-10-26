Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Umar Gul firmly believes that Pakistan captain Babar Azam will always keep working on his weaknesses as he is the country’s top batsman.

Gul doesn’t expect the 29-year-old to fall into the trap of complacency as Azam himself is committed to becoming a better overall cricketer.

Since the Lahore-born batsman is the face of the national team, he is expected to lead by example so that others follow in his footsteps.

“He is working on his weaknesses and will continue to do so,” Gul told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently representing Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has made 157 runs in five matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 31.40.

The men in green started with victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India, Australia and Afghanistan.

With their World Cup campaign having stalled, Pakistan will be eager to pick up a massive win when they taken on South Africa on October 27 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

