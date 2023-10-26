Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq firmly believes Babar Azam is the best man to be captaining the national team.

He noted that he feels there should be one person leading the men in green in all three formats, just like Azam is right now.

His comments come at a time when questions have been raised about Azam’s captaincy skills, especially looking at Pakistan’s performance in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

While Inzamam was quick to defend the 29-year-old from Lahore, pointing out that he “is doing great”, he insisted that decisions related to the captaincy are not his to make.

“See, [a] lot of changes in captaincy is not good. I think Babar is doing great captaincy and when I was chief selector before, Sarfaraz Ahmed was not captain of all three formats, but he became captain of all three formats later. So, I feel, there should be one captain of all three formats, if he plays in all three formats,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

“So, he should know how he has to take his players forward. But, this captaincy doesn’t come under my domain.”

In the World Cup, Azam has scored 157 runs in five matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 31.40.

Pakistan began by winning their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering three defeats in a row to India, Australia and Afghanistan.

The men in green will now be looking for a big win when they go up against South Africa on October 27 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

