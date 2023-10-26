Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan pace bowler Sarfraz Nawaz said left-arm speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi is a rare kind of talent as he has fabulous control over his swing, seam, pace and yorkers.

Afridi utilises all these weapons, along with the extra bounce he is able to generate due to his height, to take wickets.

Nawaz added that what makes it even more impressive is the fact that the 23-year-old does it with the new ball, which is something he hasn’t seen many fast bowlers do.

“I have rarely seen a bowler with such control over swing, seam and pace and yorkers with the new ball,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Afridi is currently representing Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has taken 10 wickets in five matches, which includes a five-for against Australia, at an average of 25.10.

The men in green started their campaign with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering three consecutive losses to India, Australia and Afghanistan.

They are now in desperate need of a win and will be back in action on October 27 when they take on South Africa in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Top choice as Pakistan captain, chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq insists decision doesn’t lie with him

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 11058 ( 73.51 % ) No! 3985 ( 26.49 % )

Like this: Like Loading...