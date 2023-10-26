Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Matthew Hayden, the former Australia opening batsman, conceded that Pakistan captain Babar Azam carries the team’s batting.

Azam constantly has to live up to lofty expectations as he is expected to score runs in every match.

This, according to Hayden, puts the 29-year-old under intense pressure, especially considering how “top-heavy” the Pakistan batting order is, meaning that it is up to the top order to score the bulk of the runs for the team.

“We all understand that Pakistan cricket over the years and particularly this side is very top-heavy and Babar carries the weight of that always,” he told Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently leading the men in green in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has scored 157 runs in five matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 31.40.

Pakistan began with victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling in their next three games as they lost to India, Australia and Afghanistan.

Currently on a three-game losing streak, Pakistan will be looking to put an end to it when they go up against South Africa on October 27 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

