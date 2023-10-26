Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has crowned Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan as the heroes behind Pakistan’s phenomenal rise in international cricket over the past five to six years.

Azam, who captains Pakistan, and Rizwan, who is the first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman in limited overs cricket, have been the team’s most consistent batsmen over the past few years.

Even though the men in green have a tendency to heavily rely on them, Ashwin pointed out that they have been instrumental in the team’s success.

“The main reason for the last 5-6 years’ rise can be attributed to Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel as quoted by NDTV.

Both Azam and Rizwan are playing in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, with the Pakistan skipper having amassed 157 runs in five matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 31.40.

As for Rizwan, he has made 302 runs in five games, which includes a hundred and a half-century, at an average of 75.50.

Pakistan started the tournament in brilliant fashion as they defeated the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, nothing has gone their way since then as they lost to India, Australia and Afghanistan.

In desperate need of a win, the men in green will be hoping to get it when they face South Africa on October 27 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

