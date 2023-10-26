Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

AB de Villiers, the legendary South Africa batsman, believes captain Babar Azam will be Mr Reliable for Pakistan in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

Azam has long been Pakistan’s go-to run-scorer and has regularly bailed them out of precarious situations.

So far in the World Cup, he has amassed 157 runs in five matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 31.40.

While he hasn’t been at his best, De Villiers is confident that he will rediscover his form and post some big scores.

“None other than Babar Azam,” he said in a YouTube video.

Pakistan started the World Cup on a high as they beat the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, but they were unable to maintain their flawless start as they lost to India, Australia and Afghanistan.

Currently on a three-match losing streak, the men in green will be determined to secure a win when they take on South Africa on October 27 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

