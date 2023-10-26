Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Sanjay Bangar, the former India batting coach, acknowledged that Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has been “extremely consistent” in ODIs over the past year or two as he has “scored a series of centuries.”

Most of Imam’s success has come in the 50-over format, in which he currently averages 48.84 and has made nine hundreds.

In the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, the 27-year-old nephew of Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has done fairly well as he has amassed 150 runs in five matches, which includes a top score of 70, at an average of 30.

“He has been extremely consistent in the Pakistan team’s batting because he has scored a series of centuries in the last year or two,” Bangar told Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan started their World Cup campaign with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, they faltered in their next three games as they lost to India, Australia and Afghanistan.

Knowing they are in a precarious situation, the men in green will be desperate for a win when they go up against South Africa on October 27 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Rare kind of talent, Sarfraz Nawaz in awe of Pakistan bowler’s control over swing, pace and yorkers

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 11058 ( 73.51 % ) No! 3985 ( 26.49 % )

Like this: Like Loading...