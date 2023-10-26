Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shahid Afridi, the legendary all-rounder, has pointed out that Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has a tendency to get frustrated if he doesn’t take early wickets.

He noted that the 23-year-old takes this so personally since he has built a reputation for himself for getting early breakthroughs.

As Pakistan’s pace spearhead, it is Shaheen’s job to deliver wickets and put the team in an advantageous position right from the get-go.

“In the initial overs, if Shaheen didn’t get wickets, it becomes frustrating for him because his reputation is such that he takes wickets early on,” Shahid was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shaheen is now playing in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has claimed 10 wickets in five games, which includes a five-wicket haul against Australia, at an average of 25.10.

Pakistan started the tournament flawlessly as they defeated both the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, things have gone completely downhill from there as they lost to India, Australia and most surprisingly, Afghanistan.

With their campaign having taken a turn for the worse, the men in green will be on the hunt for a big win when they take on South Africa on October 27 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

