Former Pakistan fast bowler Rana Naved-ul-Hasan has revealed that iconic India opener Virender Sehwag was the easiest batsman to dismiss.

Sehwag was known for his aggressive approach and flamboyant batting, which led to him scoring a ton of runs.

However, even though he is widely regarded as one of India’s best-ever opening batsmen, Naved-ul-Hasan always felt that he had no problem getting the 45-year-old out.

“Sehwag was the easiest to dismiss,” he said on Nadir Ali’s podcast as quoted by NDTV.

The Pakistan team is currently in action in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where they started with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, they wasted their strong start as they lost their next three games against India, Australia and Afghanistan.

Having found themselves in a precarious situation, Pakistan are in desperate need of a win going into their next match against South Africa on October 27 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

