Wasim Akram believes fellow Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has a “bright future” ahead of him, provided he stays healthy.

Afridi spent a lot of time on the sidelines after suffering back-to-back knee injuries, but has played regularly since Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July 2023.

The 23-year-old is an undroppable member in the Pakistan team as he is their pace spearhead in all three formats.

Having accomplished so much at such a young age, Wasim sees Afridi achieving a whole lot more as long as he doesn’t suffer “serious injuries” going forward.

“He’s got a bright future as long as he stays clear of serious injuries,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Afridi is currently in action in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has picked up 10 wickets in Pakistan’s first five games, which includes a five-wicket haul against Australia, at an average of 25.10.

The men in green began with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering losses to India, Australia and Afghanistan.

They will be looking to bounce back in their match against South Africa on October 27 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

