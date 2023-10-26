Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Dinesh Karthik, the India wicketkeeper-batsman, has said Pakistan are lucky to have Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf as all three fast bowlers are capable of bowling at speeds of 90 mph on a consistent basis.

The trio are Pakistan’s go-to pace bowlers in ODIs and T20Is, while Afridi and Naseem form the main portion of the fast bowling line-up in Test cricket.

Karthik added that what makes them so useful is the fact that each bowler has their own unique set of skills, which is why the trio have enjoyed an incredible amount of success.

“Shaheen, Haris Rauf and Naseem can bowl 90+ consistently and all three are very different in nature. Shaheen Shah, obviously the left-armer, has an angle to it and brings the ball back in, Naseem Shah swings the ball both ways,” he told Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are currently playing in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and Afridi has done well with the ball so far, taking nine wickets in the first four matches, which includes a five-wicket haul against Australia.

Rauf, meanwhile, has also been doing his job as he has eight wickets to his name.

As for Naseem, he was ruled out of the tournament after injuring his shoulder while playing in the Asia Cup.

Pakistan won their first two World Cup matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering three losses in a row against India, Australia and Afghanistan.

Next up for them will be a clash against South Africa on October 27 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

