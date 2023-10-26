Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Australia batsman Tom Moody highly rates Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan’s captaincy skills, saying he is fast becoming a “respected leader.”

Shadab is Pakistan’s limited overs captain and also leads Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Considering he is just 25 years old, many people believe he could replace Babar Azam as Pakistan’s white-ball captain in the future.

While it remains to be seen if this happens, Moody is sure that Shadab has what it takes to be a successful skipper.

“He has got a growing reputation as a respected leader,” he was quoted as saying on the website of International League T20 team, the Desert Vipers.

Shadab is now representing his country in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has taken two wickets in four matches at an average of 90 and an economy rate of 6.42.

The Mianwali native has also scored 74 runs, which includes a top score of 40, at an average of 24.66.

Pakistan started their World Cup campaign with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, everything fell apart from that point on as they succumbed to defeats against India, Australia and Afghanistan.

In the midst of a three-game losing streak, Pakistan will be searching for a huge win when they take on South Africa on October 27 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

