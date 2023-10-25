Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary India batsman Sunil Gavaskar believes that Pakistan captain Babar Azam is the only man who will scare opposition bowlers.

Azam is renowned for his ability to score big runs consistently as he has been doing it across all three formats for numerous years.

While the men in green do have other in-form batsmen, such as Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique, Gavaskar pointed out that teams will only give them half the attention in comparison to Azam.

“When the opposition bowlers sit down & dissects Pakistan’s batting, they would spend a lot of time on how to get Babar out. But I don’t think they would spend half the time on the others. None of them are such that they would scare the opposition bowlers,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Azam is currently involved in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has amassed 157 runs in five matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 31.40.

Under his captaincy, the men in green won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

Following this, everything went downhill for them as they lost to India, Australia and most surprisingly, Afghanistan.

Pakistan will be in desperate need of a win when they face South Africa on October 27 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

