Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel appreciates the fact that he never has to ask left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi to bowl overs, which is why he has become a world-class bowler.

Morkel also noted that Afridi is incredibly focussed and dedicated to working on his bowling, while adding that he loves the way the 23-year-old keeps everything very simple.

Afridi is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats and has a reputation for being a brilliant wicket-taker, especially with the new ball.

“Shaheen is world-class – I love as a mentor connecting with Shaheen about bowling. I think the way he keeps things simple, how he goes about his work, never do I have to ask him to bowl overs, he’s always there very focussed, very organised,” Morkel was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Afridi is now in action in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has picked up 10 wickets in five matches, which includes a five-wicket haul against Australia, at an average of 25.10.

Pakistan won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing their next three against India, Australia and Afghanistan.

Their next match will see them go up against South Africa on October 27 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

