Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan believes the pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf are incredibly gifted.

All three of them have been taking wickets regularly and have played an instrumental role in all the success the men in green have had.

Given the large impact they have already had, Rizwan has backed them to achieve great things going forward.

“They are gifted bowlers,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Afridi and Rauf are currently playing in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and have taken 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 25.10 and eight wickets at an average of 35.75 respectively.

Rizwan is also featuring in the tournament and has been on fire with the bat, scoring 302 runs in five games, which includes a century and a fifty, at an average of 75.50.

Naseem, meanwhile, was ruled out of the World Cup after suffering a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup.

Pakistan won their first two World Cup matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India, Australia and Afghanistan.

Having lost their last three matches, the men in green will be desperate for a win when they go up against South Africa on October 27 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

