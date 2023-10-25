Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi has admitted that he doesn’t like going out much and prefers to stay in his room and make a cup of green tea.

Afridi has been in solid form in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he has taken 10 wickets in five matches, which includes a five-for against Australia, at an average of 25.10.

In addition to making green tea, the 23-year-old likes to “talk about anything other than cricket.”

“I don’t go out much and stay in my room. Just stay indoors, make green tea… and talk about anything other than cricket. That keeps me relaxed,” he told AFP as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan got off to a brilliant start in the World Cup as they won their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, things haven’t gone to plan since then as they succumbed to defeats at the hands of India, Australia and Afghanistan.

Currently on a three-game losing streak, Pakistan will be looking to secure a huge win over South Africa on October 27 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

