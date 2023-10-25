Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he understands why people are angry with spinner Shadab Khan as he has not been taking wickets regularly.

Shadab is Pakistan’s go-to spinner and vice-captain in ODIs and T20Is.

His poor form with the ball has persisted for a few months and has continued into the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The 25-year-old has featured in four matches for the men in green, but only claimed two wickets at a dismal average of 90 and an equally disappointing economy rate of 6.42.

Despite not being at his best, Azam has defended the Mianwali native, stating that he has been “bowling very well”, even though many people may not think he is.

“Shadab is bowling very well, but he’s unfortunately not taking wickets, so that’s why you feel he isn’t bowling well,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam himself has been through a rough patch lately and has mustered 157 runs in five World Cup matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 31.40.

Pakistan haven’t fared well in the tournament as after winning their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, they lost three in a row to India, Australia and Afghanistan.

The men in green will be looking to get things back on track when they take on South Africa on October 27 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

